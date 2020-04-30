See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Fine, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fine works at NRTHIL-NMH in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611
    Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 30, 2020
    After a serious infection and "bottoming out" of my breast reconstruction post cancer, I finally found Dr. Fine. He gave me a 99% chance of a successful reconstruction and I couldn't be happier. Thank you, Dr. Fine!
    KarlaG — Apr 30, 2020
    About Dr. Neil Fine, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1841226719
    Education & Certifications

    Brigham/Chldns Harvard Med School
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    University of Nevada, Reno
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

