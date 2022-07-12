Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Fernandes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Fernandes, MD is a Dermatologist in Chandler, AZ.
Skin and Cancer Center of Arizona PC725 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful! He explained everything so that I could understand my skin cancer. I wasn't rushed, and the rest of the staff was also very friendly. I am in a constant battle with skin cancer and I know Dr. Fernandes and staff are on my side!!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1669634200
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandes has seen patients for Folliculitis, Lipomas and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.