Dr. Fenske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Fenske, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Fenske, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Fenske works at
Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
University Medical Service Association17 Davis Blvd Ste 402, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8689
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fenske was my last hope. I had been dealing with a full body rash from neck to toes. This had been getting worst over the period of a couple years that finally resulted in the entire body covered with red, itchy rash accompanied with a needle, prickling feeling that lasted weeks. My skin developed a thick, bumpy appearance that felt like I was encased in plastic. No less than 8 local doctors in a 6 mo period could help. Dr. Fenske recognized my problem and successfully treated me.
About Dr. Neil Fenske, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Center of Health Sciences - Dermatology
- St Marys Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
