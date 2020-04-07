Overview

Dr. Neil Feldstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Feldstein works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.