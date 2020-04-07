See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Neil Feldstein, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Feldstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Feldstein works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Intracranial Calcifications Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2020
    Dr. Feldstein operated on my daughter when she was three months old. Now she is 18! When I met him, I knew he was the right choice! No one like him around!
    — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. Neil Feldstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588608186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Feldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldstein works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feldstein’s profile.

    Dr. Feldstein has seen patients for Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

