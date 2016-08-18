See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Neil Farris, MD

Dr. Neil Farris, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Farris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Farris works at Research Group of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Research Group of Lexington
    185 Pasadena Dr Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 977-4005
  2. 2
    Central Kentucky Medical Group
    2108 Nicholasville Rd Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-9413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Tom Walters in Lexington, KY — Aug 18, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Farris, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053304139
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farris works at Research Group of Lexington in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Farris’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

