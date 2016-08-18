Dr. Neil Farris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Farris, MD
Dr. Neil Farris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Research Group of Lexington185 Pasadena Dr Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 977-4005
Central Kentucky Medical Group2108 Nicholasville Rd Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-9413
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Dr Farris, although considering retirement, is a very through and exacting doctor. I cannot be in better hands. If you are looking for a really good family physician, I highly recommend him. I hold 2 degrees and in Health Education.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Internal Medicine
