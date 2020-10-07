Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Locations
River Oaks3636 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 924-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First experience meeting the doctor through Dr. Mary Lupo. He was very kind, very knowledgeable and diagnosed the issue immediately. Great experience. Highly recommend
About Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134319411
Education & Certifications
- LSU Health Science Center
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Harvard
- Dermatology
