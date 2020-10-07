Overview

Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reid Health.



Dr. Farnsworth works at Westlake Dermatology - River Oaks in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.