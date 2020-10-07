See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD

Dermatology
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Reid Health.

Dr. Farnsworth works at Westlake Dermatology - River Oaks in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River Oaks
    3636 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 924-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reid Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Warts
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farnsworth?

    Oct 07, 2020
    First experience meeting the doctor through Dr. Mary Lupo. He was very kind, very knowledgeable and diagnosed the issue immediately. Great experience. Highly recommend
    — Oct 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD
    About Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134319411
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSU Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Farnsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farnsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farnsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farnsworth works at Westlake Dermatology - River Oaks in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farnsworth’s profile.

    Dr. Farnsworth has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farnsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

