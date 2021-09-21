See All Radiation Oncologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD

Radiation Oncology
Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Estabrook works at IU Health Arnett Cancer Center in Lafayette, IN.

Locations

    IU Health Arnett Cancer Center
    420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 (765) 448-7619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hodgkin's Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 21, 2021
    I was very impressed with Dr.Estabrook. I have been in the health care system for many years. So I have had experience with a lot of Drs. Most of them have been absolutely wonderful. A handful have been someone I would not recommend. One thing I have learned, is that a good Dr. will take the time needed to study your medical history. My history is very complicated and extensive. My previous Oncological Radiologist retired, and I was dreading getting established with a new one. My first appointment with Dr. Estabrook put my fears to rest. He had gotten familiar with my record prior to my arrival. He then proceeded to take the time to discuss pertinent questions to fill in any blanks. I was impressed that he was interested in my opinions. I liked his conservative approach to testing and future treatment. It was obvious he was very knowledgeable in his specialty. I left his office feeling my health was in good hands.
    Carol Wheeler — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD

    Radiation Oncology
    English
    1124317102
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Estabrook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Estabrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Estabrook works at IU Health Arnett Cancer Center in Lafayette, IN.

    Dr. Estabrook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estabrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estabrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

