Dr. Estabrook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Estabrook works at
Locations
IU Health Arnett Cancer Center
420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 448-7619
Monday-Friday: 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr.Estabrook. I have been in the health care system for many years. So I have had experience with a lot of Drs. Most of them have been absolutely wonderful. A handful have been someone I would not recommend. One thing I have learned, is that a good Dr. will take the time needed to study your medical history. My history is very complicated and extensive. My previous Oncological Radiologist retired, and I was dreading getting established with a new one. My first appointment with Dr. Estabrook put my fears to rest. He had gotten familiar with my record prior to my arrival. He then proceeded to take the time to discuss pertinent questions to fill in any blanks. I was impressed that he was interested in my opinions. I liked his conservative approach to testing and future treatment. It was obvious he was very knowledgeable in his specialty. I left his office feeling my health was in good hands.
About Dr. Neil Estabrook, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1124317102
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
