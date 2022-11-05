Dr. Neil Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD is a Registered Nurse in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Five Branches Institute|Old Dominion University|University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ellis works at
Florida Pain Relief Group: 10903 Sheldon Road10903 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 896-5164
Physician Partners of America: 3450 East Fletcher Avenue3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 896-5165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Broadspire
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- POMCO Group
- RockPort Health Care
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ellis has taken care of me for years. I've had my back fused twice from the T12down to the sacrum. He has been so kind and professional. And his staff is very attentive to my needs .
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 14 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1104092972
- UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville|University Of Florida
- UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
- Medtronic Spinal Cord Stimulator Training Course|St. Jude Spinal Cord Stimulator Training Course
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Five Branches Institute|Old Dominion University|University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ellis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis speaks Chinese and French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.