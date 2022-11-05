See All Registered Nurses in Tampa, FL
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Ellis, MD is a Registered Nurse in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Five Branches Institute|Old Dominion University|University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Ellis works at Florida Pain Relief Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain Relief Group: 10903 Sheldon Road
    10903 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5164
  2. 2
    Physician Partners of America: 3450 East Fletcher Avenue
    3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350A, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5165
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Broadspire
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • POMCO Group
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Ellis has taken care of me for years. I've had my back fused twice from the T12down to the sacrum. He has been so kind and professional. And his staff is very attentive to my needs .
    W Benton — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and French
    NPI Number
    • 1104092972
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville|University Of Florida
    Residency
    • UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville
    Internship
    • Medtronic Spinal Cord Stimulator Training Course|St. Jude Spinal Cord Stimulator Training Course
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School|Five Branches Institute|Old Dominion University|University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
