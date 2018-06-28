Overview

Dr. Neil Dunleavy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Dunleavy works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Houston, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.