Dr. Neil Dunleavy, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Dunleavy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Fairfield305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825
2
North West Houston Office18220 State Highway 249 Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070
3
KSF Orthopaedic Center - Willowbrook13333 Dotson Rd Ste 180, Houston, TX 77070
4
KSF Orthopaedic Center - Springwoods Village2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 440, Spring, TX 77389
5
Red Oak17270 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunleavy is very professional and knowable. Good bedside manner. Yes I would recommend him to family and friends!
About Dr. Neil Dunleavy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1649575622
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
