Dr. Neil Doherty III, MD
Dr. Neil Doherty III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Citrus Valley Cardiology Med Grp Inc353 W Foothill Blvd, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 857-7344
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been with Dr. N. Doherty got over 20 years. He has helped me through many health crisis. He is timely, professional, kind, efficient, and well educated.
About Dr. Neil Doherty III, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Dutch and French
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Citrus Valley Cardiology Med Grp Inc
