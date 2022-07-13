Overview

Dr. Neil Doherty III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Doherty III works at Citrus Valley Cardiology in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.