Dr. Neil Devejian, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Devejian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076
2
Albany Office50 New Scotland Ave Fl 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-8933
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My grandson was born with DILV. Dr. Devejian performed his first surgery. This man is the top notch expert in his field - and it's obvious! Calm, confident, empathetic, intelligent - Dr. Devejian exudes every trait you'd expect in a medical professional of the highest caliber. We owe you so much, Dr. Devejian! God bless you!
About Dr. Neil Devejian, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417959834
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
