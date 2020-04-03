Overview

Dr. Neil Devejian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Devejian works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.