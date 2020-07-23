Overview

Dr. Neil Dashkoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dashkoff works at Burns MD and Hage MD PC in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.