Dr. Neil Dashkoff, MD
Dr. Neil Dashkoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center621 10th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 278-4000
Buffalo Medical Group295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1146
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent specialist Doctor
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
