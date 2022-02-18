Dr. Neil Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Crowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Crowe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Crowe works at
Locations
-
1
Winchester Medical Center Inc1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8000
-
2
Winchester Neurological Cnslts125 Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1828
-
3
Winchester Neurological Consultants125a Medical Cir, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-1828
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?
little wait time. Very courteous and pleasant Listened to my concerns and didn't rush me. gave me general explanation of what might be causing my trouble and what he was confident was not wrong. Ordered blood work and requested a follow up after bloodwork
About Dr. Neil Crowe, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992775902
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky, Clinical Neurophysiology
- Wake Forest Univ
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- University Of Kentucky, College Of Engineering
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowe works at
Dr. Crowe has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.