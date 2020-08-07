Overview

Dr. Neil Chesen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Chesen works at Chesen Laser Eye Center in West Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Farsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.