Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Institute of New Mexico3830 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 842-8889Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent consultation. Dr. Chen took the time to research a health issue that I had and called me personally to discuss. He cares about his patients and really took the time to make sure I would not have any complications.
About Dr. Neil Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053324244
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
