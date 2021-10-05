Dr. Busis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Busis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Busis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Busis works at
Locations
-
1
University General Medicine Associates Upmc532 S Aiken Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-2000
-
2
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Busis diagnosed my disorder over 30 years ago, well before a blood test for it existed. His determination to solve the mystery of what was wrong with me was incredible. He brought in my father and grandfather to do a full, extensive, complete family history & was able to correctly diagnose our genetic disorder without any testing. He did it using the long lost skills of communication and research. Over 30 plus years, Dr. Busis has been nothing short of amazing. He is incredibly fast at determining what is the issue at hand because he does what other physicians fail to do......ask the correct questions that lead to the correct solutions. I have recommended him to everyone I know, and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Neil Busis, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1407852999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
