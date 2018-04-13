Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. / B.S. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Burrell works at
Locations
-
1
Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 899-1538
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrell?
My husband brought my 90 yr old mom to Dr. Burrell's today, and the doctor and staff completely charmed her. Mom fell in love with all of them because they were so kind and compassionate. This is an A+, highly recommended doctor and office staff that are highly professional, but they all have a heart full of love to share with their patients. I simply cannot say enough about them all. I so appreciate my mother being treated like she was family. God bless you all!
About Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972509032
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio TX
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. / B.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrell accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrell works at
Dr. Burrell speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.