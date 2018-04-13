Overview

Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. / B.S. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Burrell works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.