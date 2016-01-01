Dr. Brandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Brandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Brandon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Brandon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South County Hospital Family Medicine3461 S County Trl Ste 103, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 471-6440
-
2
Scmg Cwh70 Kenyon Ave Unit 103, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-5770
-
3
South County Hospital100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 782-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandon?
About Dr. Neil Brandon, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316976780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandon works at
Dr. Brandon has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and First Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.