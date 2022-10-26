See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Neil Boland, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Boland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Boland works at Treasure Coast Bioidentical Institute in Stuart, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Coast Bioidentical Hormone Therapy Institute
    2181 SE OCEAN BLVD, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 220-8766
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 26, 2022
    Blessed beyond measure to have Dr. Boland as my HRT doctor. He understood the moment I walked in his door the pain and agony I was in. I really thought the rest of my life I was doomed. Dr Boland's knowledge of what women go through and how we feel pre HRT is exceptional. His encouragement and positivity of gaining your life back is life changing. I will be Dr Boland's patient for life and I will continue to encourage women do a consult with him if you have hot flashes, achy joints and muscles, sleep and mood problems, can't sleep, weight gain and the list goes on. Dr Boland is honest and he listens to you. His goals are to make HRT available to every woman that needs it. My visits and service are professional and the staff is friendly and helpful. One of the best decisions I've ever made was picking up my phone and calling Dr Boland.
    BJV — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Boland, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740219740
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Emory Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boland works at Treasure Coast Bioidentical Institute in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boland’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

