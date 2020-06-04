See All Other Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. Neil Billeaud, MD

Neuroscience
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Billeaud, MD is a Neuroscientist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.

Dr. Billeaud works at Alabama Medical Group in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Medical Group
    101 Memorial Hospital Dr Bldg 3, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 414-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 04, 2020
    He’s a passionate doctor who takes all the time necessary to adequately listen, explain, and come up with solutions that match a patient’s needs. I highly recommend him.
    Matt — Jun 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Neil Billeaud, MD
    About Dr. Neil Billeaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroscience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811158637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama/ Birmingham-Veterans Administration Medical Center - Birmingham, AL (Clinical Neurophysiology-EEG/Epilepsy; Sleep Medicine)
    Residency
    • University of Alabama/ Birmingham-Veterans Administration Medical Center - Birmingham, AL (Neurology)
    Internship
    • Caraway Methodist Medical Center - Birmingham, AL (Internal Medicine)
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Billeaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billeaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billeaud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billeaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billeaud works at Alabama Medical Group in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Billeaud’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Billeaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billeaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billeaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billeaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

