Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Bhattacharyya works at Mass Eye And Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Longwood
    800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 936-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I've visited and have had surgery under Dr. Bhatt acharya, a few years ago. I still have chronic sinus problems, which he is adamant that there's nothing else that he can do! I'm sure if I were rich or some celebrity, etc., He'd find a way to fix my problem. I know that extensive checking etc., With the turbines and all the sinus cavities, he could find out what is causing me to have to blow my nose through my mouth, which I HATE !!!, ITS Not the most pleasant thing,! But...praise God I'm still alive !!! It could be worse! You doctors are growing older year by year & you don't know what health issues you're going to endure. All I can say is what goes around does come back around. Praying for all of you .
    Dolores Pullen — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083664163
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Eye & Ear Inf/Harvard
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharyya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharyya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhattacharyya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharyya works at Mass Eye And Ear in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bhattacharyya’s profile.

    Dr. Bhattacharyya has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharyya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharyya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharyya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharyya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharyya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

