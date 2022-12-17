Dr. Neil Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Bernstein, MD
Dr. Neil Bernstein, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Lenox hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-0123
Northwell Health345 E 37th St Rm 308, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 599-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
I feel very blessed to be in the care of Dr. Bernstein. He is simply the best - top notch skills paired with wonderful bedside manner . Makes you feel comfortable and secure. Takes the time to explain everything patiently and thoroughly. I had an ablation for my AFib a year ago, and am so happy I had the procedure with him. Now I have more energy and have not had an episode since ! Thank you Dr Bernstein for giving me my life back ! Look no further than Dr Bernstein- the best!!
About Dr. Neil Bernstein, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1972599280
- Nyu Med Ctr/bellevue Hospital
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases Nyu Hospitals Center, Internal Medicine
- NYU Langone Medical Center (1986-1987) Find alumni in NEW YORK >
- New York University School of Medicine
- Union College, Schenectady New York
- Internal Medicine
