Dr. Neil Baum, MD
Dr. Neil Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Tulane Doctors - Urology - Garden District3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8454
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
I have just started seeing Dr.Baum and the first thing I experienced with Dr.Baum is a feeling of comfort when we began my interview. His manner and attention let's you know that you have the right doctor for your concerns and issues. He address my problems in a highly professional manner and is courteous enough to listen to my ideas (as off as they may be). He never makes you feel like you can't ask him questions. Making appointments are hassle free and the office staff is very accommodating.
About Dr. Neil Baum, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1952448854
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University of Wisconsin
- Urology
