Dr. Neil Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Baum works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.