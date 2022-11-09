Dr. Neil Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Bajwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Locations
Advanced Gastro & Liver Care PA6225 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 431-4056
Gastro Florida1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 349-6826
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A visit to the Doctor could not have gone any better. I was seen immediately and Dr. Bajwa was awesome. I was in and out in less than a half hour.
About Dr. Neil Bajwa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital - Pittsburgh, PA|Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn, NY
- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
