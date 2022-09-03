Overview

Dr. Neil Badlani, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Badlani works at The Orthopedic Sports Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.