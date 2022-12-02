See All Ophthalmologists in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD

Cataract Surgery
4.5 (243)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Atodaria works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Sun City Del Webb in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Goodyear, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun City Del Webb
    14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206
  5. 5
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St
    4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016
  6. 6
    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery

Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Drops
Allergy Treatment
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blurred Vision
Brain Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Chronic Eye Diseases
Color Blindness
Congenital Glaucoma
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Exam
Dilatation
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Disease
Eye Drops
Eye Movement Disorders
Eye Patch
Eye Procedure
Eye Strain
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Farsightedness
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery
Foreign Body in Eye
Foreign Body Removal
Goniotomy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Hyphema
Keratoconus
Laser Cataract Surgery
Macular Dystrophy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Ophthalmoplegia
Optic Nerve Disorder
Orbital Cellulitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poor Color Vision
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Testing
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Soft Contact Lenses
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews

4.5

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 243 ratings
    Patient Ratings (243)
    5 Star
    (179)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 02, 2022
    This was my first appointment with Dr Atodaria. He introduced himself and fully explained what his exam would include. During his exam, he gave me the results of what he was observing. Then reviewed my diagnosis, treatment plan and medication recommendations. He was kind and friendly and very professional and efficient. As were each of the other assistants who took my history and administered the tests prior to my exam.
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD

    • Cataract Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1619933363
    Education & Certifications

    • Moran Eye Ctr-U Utah
    • University of Arizona
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atodaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atodaria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atodaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atodaria has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atodaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    243 patients have reviewed Dr. Atodaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atodaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atodaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atodaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

