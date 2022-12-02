Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atodaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Locations
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 244-7736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 435-9411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 223-8480Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8838
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 610-8483
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 244-7742Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment with Dr Atodaria. He introduced himself and fully explained what his exam would include. During his exam, he gave me the results of what he was observing. Then reviewed my diagnosis, treatment plan and medication recommendations. He was kind and friendly and very professional and efficient. As were each of the other assistants who took my history and administered the tests prior to my exam.
About Dr. Neil Atodaria, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1619933363
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Ctr-U Utah
- University of Arizona
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atodaria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atodaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Atodaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Atodaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Atodaria has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atodaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atodaria speaks Spanish.
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Atodaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atodaria.
