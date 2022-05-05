Dr. Neil Atlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Atlin, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Neil Atlin DO PA Dba Complex Pain and Wellness16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 190, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (469) 828-1692
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My wife is a long-time patient of Dr. Atlin and we recently went to see him. We got in quickly and had a great visit with him. He's always there for my wife and treats her extremely well. He's a dedicated professional that knows his craft extremely well and I'm glad we found him. If you need a pain management Doctor that's on top of his profession he's the one you want to see. He listens to what you have to say and tailors your treatment to your needs. My wife's general health recently changed for the worse and he was quick to notice it and make changes to his treatment procedures. We've seen many pain specialists over the years and he is "by far" the best we've seen. Thank you Dr. Atlin for your highly specialized care and top notch bed side manner.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356370282
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Dallas Southwest Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hobart College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Atlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atlin speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Atlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atlin.
