Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (388)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery & Georgetown University|Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery &amp; Georgetown University

Dr. Agnihotri works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
    130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-5028
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 388 ratings
    Patient Ratings (388)
    5 Star
    (346)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 10, 2022
    I had a cosmetic surgery and I felt trust right away. The doctor was very kind and patient! His work is amazing and I’d recommend him to anyone.
    Rosa Sanchez — Mar 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD
    About Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205006509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery &amp; Georgetown University|Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery &amp;amp; Georgetown University
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agnihotri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agnihotri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agnihotri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agnihotri works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Dr. Agnihotri’s profile.

    388 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnihotri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnihotri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agnihotri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agnihotri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

