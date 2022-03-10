Overview

Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery & Georgetown University|Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery & Georgetown University



Dr. Agnihotri works at Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.