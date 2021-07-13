Overview

Dr. Nehu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.