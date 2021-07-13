Dr. Nehu Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehu Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nehu Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3420, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 493-8001
-
2
Baptist Heart Specialists3225 University Blvd S Ste 104, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 399-1171
-
3
Baptist Heart Specialists1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 320, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 720-0799
-
4
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very knowledgeable and attentive to my cardiovascular needs. I am very pleased with Dr. Patel‘s professionalism, his compassionate care and concern. I am very Impressed by the fact that he is a plant-based practitioner, and does not hesitate to recommend a plant-based lifestyle as the very best for his patients.
About Dr. Nehu Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629030325
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola U/Loyola U Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.