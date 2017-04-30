Dr. Nehemiah Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehemiah Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Nehemiah Spencer, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
ROP Consultants of Florida, PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 117, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 239-6364Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Kidseyedr915 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 2, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 202-5912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient with kids and go out of his way to help you with your contact visit needs. He is at the Stanley Office at Stuart, Florida. He should have had an assistant with him for basic stuff like trying on what color contact you prefer but he did not call on anyone he did it himself.
About Dr. Nehemiah Spencer, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528219292
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- Nassau Univ Med Ctr
- STAMFORD HOSPITAL
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
