Overview

Dr. Nehemiah Spencer, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at ROP Consultants of FL PA in Miami, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.