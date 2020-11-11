Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Respacare489 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 653-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Mehta by my cardiologist. I did the home sleep study and went for the consultation. Dr. Mehta was on time and very professional . He took about 20 minutes explaining my results and answered the many questions I had. I did not wait long to get in and the office staff was pleasant . I would recommend his practice.
About Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1679676266
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- UMDNJ-NJMS
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
