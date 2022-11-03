See All Rheumatologists in Glen Mills, PA
Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (48)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pravara Medical Trust Medical College and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Gandhi works at Rheumatology Care Specialists in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Care Specialists
    30 Lacrue Ave Ste 101, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 558-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Gandhi did an excellent job explaining everything with me. Answered all my questions. Didn't feel rush at all. She was very friendly and seemed compassionate about my care. Beautiful smile and great atmosphere. The staff was welcoming and I will refer her to others.
    Annette Palmer — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295909919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Pravara Medical Trust Medical College
