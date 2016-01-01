Overview

Dr. Nehal Galal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Galal works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.