Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (62)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Soloman works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Arthritis Rheumatology Associates PC
    5681 W Beverly Ln Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates
    9520 W Palm Ln Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 505, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
  5. 5
    Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 375, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 443-8400
  6. 6
    Az Arthritis & Rheumatology
    5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 204, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 439-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Dr Solomon is a life saver! He fought my insurance company for me to be approved to receive an anti- Gout infusion. This infusion will help me to function without excruciating pain every minute of my life. Dr Solomon was referred to me by my Foot/Ankle surgeon who assessed my condition to be too severe for him to deal with. So, he referred me to Dr Solomon as "the best" to help me live with less pain and increased functioning. Dr. Solomon assessed me and said that he could and would help me to live and function again! He was excited by the challenge I presented! I have been with deformity and pain in my joints for 35 years and am 59 years old! A long time! I have seen many different Rheumatologists over those years But Dr Solomon was and is and None were ever happy to deal with my severe Gouty Rheumatoid Arthritis, that I have in almost every joint! He gave me hope to be able to function and with less excruciating pain... for the first time in so many years! Thank you Dr Solomon
    Carol Lee Lee Babb/RN — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Nehad Soloman, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1356302962
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop U Hosps/SUNY Stony Brook
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    • State University Of New York At Stony Brook
    • City University NY
