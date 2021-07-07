Overview

Dr. Nehabahen Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Med College Baroda University Baroda Gujarat India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Milia A Ghaly MD in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.