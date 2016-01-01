Overview

Dr. Neha Wadhwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Wadhwa works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.