Dr. Neha Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Wadhwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Wadhwa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-3192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7505
-
3
UC Health (Midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2700, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-7505
-
4
University Diabetes & Endocrine Care9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 100, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 475-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadhwa?
About Dr. Neha Wadhwa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467666156
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadhwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadhwa works at
Dr. Wadhwa has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadhwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.