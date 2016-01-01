Overview

Dr. Neha Sheth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Sheth works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.