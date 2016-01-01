Overview

Dr. Neha Sharma, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.