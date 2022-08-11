Dr. Neha Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Shah, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah is caring, knowledgeable, punctual!, and the real deal.
About Dr. Neha Shah, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861710733
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.