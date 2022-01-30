Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Sahni, MD
Overview
Dr. Neha Sahni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Sahni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
-
4
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahni?
I saw Dr. Sahni her last week with Rush Copley Hospital. She performed my colonoscopy 2 days later. It went well. I will need to return for another in 6-12 months. I'm sorry she changed hospitals, and I won't have her as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Neha Sahni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1710148010
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Transplant Hepatology, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, Gastroenterology
- West Suburban Medical Center Oak Park, Illinois
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahni works at
Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sahni speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.