Dr. Neha Sahni, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (6)
Dr. Neha Sahni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Sahni works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL, Bloomingdale, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I saw Dr. Sahni her last week with Rush Copley Hospital. She performed my colonoscopy 2 days later. It went well. I will need to return for another in 6-12 months. I'm sorry she changed hospitals, and I won't have her as my GI doctor.
    About Dr. Neha Sahni, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Hindi
    1710148010
    Education & Certifications

    Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Transplant Hepatology, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, Gastroenterology
    West Suburban Medical Center Oak Park, Illinois
    Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India
    Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahni has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

