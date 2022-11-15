Dr. Rickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Rickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Rickson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rickson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes635 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 629-4901
-
2
Alberto Yonfa MD PA117 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 629-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rickson?
As a woman, I prefer to see female providers. She reminded me why. During my new patient consult, she was extremely generous with her time with me. She went through my thyroid ultrasound report in detail and explained the risk stratification system for thyroid nodules, as well as, the odds for thyroid cancer. Her thorough explanation reduced my anxiety drastically. I was able to get a biopsy scheduled with her the following week. Having a needle stuck in your neck four times is not a pleasant experience, but she was precise and quick in collecting tissue samples. She answered all of my questions directly, with support from medical evidence and clinical experience. I ended up under her care by chance, and I am extremely grateful for this. Have to give a shout out to the receptionist at the Orlando office. Super friendly woman who made great efforts to schedule my biopsy as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Neha Rickson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1568657732
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rickson works at
Dr. Rickson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rickson speaks Gujarati.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.