Overview

Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Mid-columbia Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Rich-Garg works at Northwest Rheumatology Assocs in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.