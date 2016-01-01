Dr. Neha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neha Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Oculoplastics & Ophthalmology at Littleton1869 W LITTLETON BLVD, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 848-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neha Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831127695
Education & Certifications
- Kresge E
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- Mt. Sinai/Cabrini
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.