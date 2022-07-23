See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Patel works at Arthritis Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Jersey Gastrointestinal
    2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Moorestown
    740 MARNE HWY, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
    Hamilton
    2123 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Outstandingly good in every way that one would want a doctor to be.
    William Tamblyn — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740519859
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

