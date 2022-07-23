Dr. Neha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
South Jersey Gastrointestinal2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Moorestown740 MARNE HWY, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hamilton2123 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (856) 424-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Outstandingly good in every way that one would want a doctor to be.
About Dr. Neha Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.