Dr. Neha Parikh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neha Parikh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Family Medicine Bartlett820 S Il Route 59 Ste A, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 483-5930
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Review
Dr Parikh has been my dr for over 7 years now and is hands down the best dr I’ve ever had. My college aged daughter has also been seeing her for 4 years and also appreciates her. I cannot recommend Dr Parikh enough for being what a doctor should be - kind, knowledgeable, honest, caring and helpful. She has always explained things to us in a clear and concise matter, listens to our questions and if she can’t provide an immediate answer, she has found us a specialist or has sent a follow up on MyChart or with a phone call. She has a bright, cheery personality and I appreciate her candor and honesty when talking over medical issues with me or my daughter. For minor issues, I’ve sent her a question on mychart and heard back from her within 24-48 hours. During the initial days of the pandemic, she had teledoc appts with my daughter who was stuck in another state.
About Dr. Neha Parikh, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1770561870
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.