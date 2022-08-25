Dr. Pansuria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Pansuria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Pansuria, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pramukhswami Medical School and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Pansuria works at
Locations
David C Napier MD2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 780-5226Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
Graves Gilbert Clinic1330 N Race St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 629-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pansuria was extremely kind, caring, and professional. Her expertise about autoimmune diseases was evident during the appointment. She took the necessary time to answer questions and if we didn’t fully understand, she patiently explained again. Additionally she was very thorough in reviewing symptoms of illness and approaches for dealing with symptoms. Extremely pleased with Dr. Pansuria and feel confident about being in her care.
About Dr. Neha Pansuria, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Pramukhswami Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pansuria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pansuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pansuria has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pansuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pansuria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pansuria.
