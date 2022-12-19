See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Salem, OR
Dr. Neha Naik, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neha Naik, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. 

Dr. Naik works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Clinic Llp
    5050 Skyline Village Loop S, Salem, OR 97306 (503) 391-1110
    Family Medicine River Road South
    2925 River Rd S Ste 110, Salem, OR 97302 (503) 814-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Salem Health West Valley Hospital
  Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Limb Swelling
Hypothyroidism
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Limb Swelling
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr Nail is a wonderful Dr! She is a good listener, a good communicator and as a patient, I have such confidence in her abilities and her knowledge. She made me feel I mattered and I’ know I’m in good hands!
    Charlotte — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Neha Naik, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1326450651
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naik works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Naik’s profile.

    Dr. Naik has seen patients for Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

