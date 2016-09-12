See All Psychiatrists in Opelousas, LA
Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Neha Kansara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They graduated from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College.

Dr. Kansara works at WellSmart Health of Opelousas-RHC in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    WellSmart Health of Opelousas-RHC
    1200 Hospital Dr, Opelousas, LA 70570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 678-4285

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 12, 2016
    I've been seeing her for a year . When she moved from my doctors office I found out where she's practicing now so I made an appointment today. I'm really looking forward to my appointment with her. I hope she sees this review.
    Amy Hillier in Breaux Bridge, LA — Sep 12, 2016
    About Dr. Neha Kansara, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093946030
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mumbai
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Kansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kansara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kansara works at WellSmart Health of Opelousas-RHC in Opelousas, LA. View the full address on Dr. Kansara’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

