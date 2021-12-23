Overview

Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Iyengar works at Hinsdale Eye Center in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.