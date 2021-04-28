See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Dhudshia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neha Dhudshia M.d. P.A.
    3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 673-0924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Cough
Wellness Examination
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Cough
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Always on time. She ALWAYS listens, and I never feel rushed.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356353320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
