Overview

Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Dhudshia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.